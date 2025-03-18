Isco News: Scores, assists in win

Isco scored a goal off three shots (one on target), created three chances and sent in six crosses (two accurate) during Sunday's 3-2 win over Leganes.

Isco had another great performance for Betis, showing poise from the penalty spot to put his side back in contention in the 64th minute and then assisting Cucho Hernandez for the game-winner during the final stages of the contest. After losing almost the entire first half of the campaign with injuries, the veteran playmaker has been brilliant as of late, with four goals and two assists over his last four starts.