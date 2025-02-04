Fantasy Soccer
Isco News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Isco scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Athletic. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

In Betis' last five La Liga games, Isco has logged only two shots on goal. Yet, both of the shots have led to him scoring goals. While healthy, Isco has proven to be one to watch for Betis, with an assist and his two goals meaning he has logged three direct goal contributions in starts this season.

