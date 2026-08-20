Isco News: Set to make squad despite limited fitness

Isco is still recovering from a long term injury but is expected to be included in the squad for the season opener against Real Sociedad, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini. "Isco is recovering, it's been a long injury. He's pushed himself to arrive in the best possible shape for the first match. He might not be ready for 90 minutes, but he'll be on the list."

Isco has logged around 150 minutes across preseason, playing 45 minutes in each of his last three friendlies, including a strong showing against Arsenal where he hit the post before Cucho Hernandez's goal. That progress has helped fuel optimism even as manager Manuel Pellegrini continues to manage his workload carefully. Isco is expected to feature in a limited capacity given his fitness is still building, though his importance as the club's primary offensive orchestrator makes any minutes he gets significant. His inclusion in the squad marks a positive step after such a lengthy layoff.