Isi Palazon Injury: Cleared to return

Palazon (knee) has been cleared to return and might be part of the squad for Saturday's game against Alaves, manager Inigo Perez told media during Friday's press conference. "Isi [and Randy] are available, they have the clearance from the medical staff, but I'll decide later whether they'll be in the squad or not."

It seems Palazon's presence in the squad for Friday will be determined by his readiness to play, as he seems to be fit enough from the knee injury that kept him sidelined over the last few weeks. Chances are Palazon will make the squad if deemed healthy enough, though, as he's been a regular for Rayo when available. He's notched three goals and three assists across 25 appearances (19 starts) this season.