Isi Palazon Injury: Diagnosed with knee injury

Palazon has been diagnosed with a grade II sprain in his right knee and is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks, Pablo Villa of Diario MARCA reports.

The playmaker suffered the injury against Villarreal and the tests confirmed the worst scenario, as he could be sidelined until after the international break if the recovery process isn't smooth. Losing Palazon is huge for Rayo Vallecano, as he's notched three goals, three assists, 40 shots, 27 chances created and 72 crosses in 25 appearances (19 starts) for the club this season.