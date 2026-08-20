Isi Palazon Injury: Exits with injury Thursday

Palazon exited Thursday's game against Alaves with a muscular injury in the first half.

Palazon looked active in the opening 15 minutes of the match before departing, and further tests will be needed to determine the extent of the injury. Randy Nteka took his place in the lineup, and he could be among the candidates to earn a bigger role moving forward if Palazon is forced to miss time. Rayo's next match is against Barcelona on Monday, Aug. 31.