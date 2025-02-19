Isi Palazon News: Attempts to spark attack

Isi Palazon registered three crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Monday's 1-0 loss against Barcelona.

Palazon did everything he could from his attacking midfield position to put Real Vallecano in a position to steal points from Barcelona on Monday. In 74 minutes played, he created the most chances of any player in the match with three, completed two of his four dribbles, and put his only long ball of the match on target. Palazon has not tallied a La Liga goal contribution since December, but if he puts in another shift like this one against Villarreal on Saturday, that could change quickly.