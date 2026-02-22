Isi Palazon News: Nets equalizer in win

Isi Palazon scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Betis.

Isi Palazon latched onto the end of a cross at the back post Saturday to score Rayo Vallecano's lone goal in their 1-1 draw versus Real Betis. In addition to his goal contribution, the attacking-midfielder added two tackles (one won), one interception and one clearance to the defensive effort. Palazon has been named to the starting XI in 21 of Rayo Vallecano's 24 La Liga fixtures but has played the full 90 minutes just six times.