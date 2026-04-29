Isi Palazon News: Seven-match ban ends league season

Palazon (suspension) was handed a seven-match ban by the RFEF, effectively ending his LaLiga season with five fixtures remaining, according to Marca. He can still compete in UEFA Conference League in which Rayo are in the semi-finals.

Palazon has been handed a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation, a two-match suspension for his dismissal and protests, and an additional four-match suspension for allegedly insulting referee Guzman Mansilla, who noted in his match report that the midfielder called him a "shameless person" during the match against Real Sociedad. The suspension is a significant blow for Rayo, as Palazon had been one of their most important creative outlets this season, with three goals and three assists in La Liga and a key role in their Conference League campaign. Pedro Diaz is expected to take on a larger role in attacking midfield during his absence, though replacing Palazon's output will be a difficult task for coach Inigo Perez in the final stretch of the season.