Isi Palazon News: Seven-match ban ends season early

Palazon (suspension) was handed a seven-match ban by the RFEF, effectively ending his LaLiga season with five fixtures remaining, according to Marca.

Palazon has been handed a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation, a two-match suspension for his dismissal and protests, and an additional four-match suspension for allegedly insulting referee Guzman Mansilla, who noted in his match report that the midfielder called him a "shameless person" during the match against Real Sociedad. The suspension is a significant blow for Rayo, as Palazon had been one of their most important creative outlets this season, with three goals and three assists in La Liga and a key role in their Conference League campaign. Pedro Diaz is expected to take on a larger role in attacking midfield during his absence, though replacing Palazon's output will be a difficult task for coach Inigo Perez in the final stretch of the season.