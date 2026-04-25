Isi Palazon News: Thrives in playmaker role

Isi Palazon recorded seven shots (three on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Thursday's 1-0 win against Espanyol.

Isi Palazon was on the ball constantly Thursday, leading the Rayo Vallecano attack with seven shots (three on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and five corners. The 90-minute appearance marks a return to the lineup for the veteran who did not appear in Rayo Vallecano's previous fixture following 16 successive appearances (14 starts).