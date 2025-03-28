Ismael Bennacer Injury: Available to face Reims

Bennacer (undisclosed) was back in team training this week and is available for Saturday's clash against Reims, coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed in the press conference, according to La Minute OM.

Bennacer has been training all week with the team and has been announced available for Saturday's game. He is expected to return directly to the starting squad in midfield alongside Valentin Rongier for the game against Reims.