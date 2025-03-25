Ismael Bennacer Injury: Back in team training
Bennacer (undisclosed) was back in team training on Monday and is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Reims, the club posted.
Bennacer was ruled out last minute for the Classique against Paris before the international break, but the injury was minor. He has already recovered and was spotted in team training on Monday and is expected to be available for Saturday's game. He could return directly to the starting squad in midfield.
