Ismael Bennacer Injury: Unlikely against Monaco

Bennacer is dealing with an illness and was unable to train with the team Friday ahead of Saturday's clash against Monaco. He is a major doubt and appears unlikely to feature. His potential absence is not expected to impact the starting lineup, as he seems to be behind Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the midfield hierarchy, and the Danish midfielder is fully back fit.