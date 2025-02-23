Ismael Bennacer News: Class in the midfield

Bennacer generated four tackles (two won) in Saturday's 3-0 loss against AJ Auxerre.

Bennacer has yet to contribute to a goal since joining Marseille but was solid once again in midfield. His passes over the defense could have led to a few goals if the forwards had finished the chances. He matched a season-high with four tackles and added 86 passes to his total of 254 passes in three appearances with OM. In comparison, he made 232 passes with Milan in seven appearances this season. Coach Roberto De Zerbi's style of play seems to suit him, and he is likely to grow his influence with each match, starting on Sunday against Nantes.