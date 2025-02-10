Ismael Bennacer News: Decent first game with OM

Bennacer recorded six crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 win against Angers.

Bennacer was excellent on Sunday in his first game for Marseille. The Algerian started in place of Valentin Rongier, who was sidelined with an illness. He completed 103 passes, a season-high for him, and missed just one. His passing accuracy was the highest for a Marseille player in a debut match since 2006. He also delivered six crosses, five from corners, as the team's new set-piece taker. Additionally, he created three chances, another season-high. His performance gives Roberto De Zerbi a selection dilemma in midfield, with potential adjustments involving Valentin Rongier or Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg dropping deeper into central defense.