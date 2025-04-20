Ismael Bennacer News: Provides assist off the bench

Bennacer assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 5-1 win against Montpellier.

Bennacer entered the match in the 65th minute and assisted Adrien Rabiot's goal in the 90th minute with a well-timed through ball between the defenders, contributing to the win over Montpellier on Saturday. He added stability to the midfield during his time on the pitch and will aim to continue his impact against Brest on Sunday.