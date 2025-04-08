Ismael Bennacer News: Provides assist Sunday

Bennacer assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win over Toulouse.

Bennacer assisted Mason Greenwood's stunning goal with a line-breaking pass midway through the second half. He also created two chances and completed 60 passes in a controlling midfield role. He'll look to dictate the tempo again if he features in the starting XI on Saturday against Monaco in a decisive match for consolidating second place behind Paris and staying in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League next season.