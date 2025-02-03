Fantasy Soccer
Ismael Bennacer News: Transfers to Marseille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Bennacer has officially joined Marseille on loan with an option to buy from Milan.

Bennacer has been plagued by big injuries in the last couple of seasons and has been limited to seven appearances (five starts) in the current one, assisting once and tallyign four shots (two on target), six chances created, six crosses (two accurate) and five tackles. He'll look to stay healthy and earn a regular role in his new club.

