Ismael Boura Injury: Sidelined for few weeks

Boura will be sidelined for several weeks and will miss Troyes' return to Ligue 1, according to L'Est-Eclair.

Boura picked up the issue during Troyes' 1-1 friendly against Auxerre, and the club has since confirmed he faces several weeks on the sidelines, a blow that will keep the left back out of Troyes' return to Ligue 1 for the new season. No further detail on the nature of the injury has emerged yet beyond the expected multi-week absence, so the severity and precise return window remain unclear for now. With pre-season winding down, Troyes' medical staff will need to work through the standard evaluation and rehab process before beginning to reintegrate him into training, and given his standing as a regular starter at left back last season, his continued absence would represent a real disruption to the backline as the club opens life back in the top flight with Anis Ouzenadji likely the direct replacement.