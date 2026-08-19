Ismael Boura headshot

Ismael Boura Injury: Sidelined for few weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Boura will be sidelined for several weeks and will miss Troyes' return to Ligue 1, according to L'Est-Eclair.

Boura picked up the issue during Troyes' 1-1 friendly against Auxerre, and the club has since confirmed he faces several weeks on the sidelines, a blow that will keep the left back out of Troyes' return to Ligue 1 for the new season. No further detail on the nature of the injury has emerged yet beyond the expected multi-week absence, so the severity and precise return window remain unclear for now. With pre-season winding down, Troyes' medical staff will need to work through the standard evaluation and rehab process before beginning to reintegrate him into training, and given his standing as a regular starter at left back last season, his continued absence would represent a real disruption to the backline as the club opens life back in the top flight with Anis Ouzenadji likely the direct replacement.

Ismael Boura
Troyes
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