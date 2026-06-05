Ismael Boura News: Brillant at left-back

Boura ends the season having been one of Troyes's most promising young defenders, accumulating 2,229 minutes and demonstrating the qualities of a modern attacking left-back that could attract interest from bigger clubs after a strong promotion campaign.

Boura brings pace, directness and the ability to contribute going forward that gives Troyes an additional outlet on the left flank, and his development throughout the season suggests he has the profile to compete at Ligue 1 level. Boura heads into the top flight with the confidence of a player who has been one of the most consistent presences in Troyes's back line throughout the promotion campaign and will be looking to prove himself against the best right-sided players in France.