Ismael Diaz Injury: Struggling with knee blow

Diaz is not ready for action yet after manager Ignacio Ambriz confirmed he has been absent due to a knee injury.

Diaz will continue to work on his recovery while Jose Alvarado, Juan Pablo Dominguez and Nicolas Vallejo compete for starts on the wings. The full extent of Diaz's issue is unclear, so he's at risk of being excluded from a few more games, leaving the Lions without a strong attacking option who has scored once from eight shots (two on goal) over four games played this year.