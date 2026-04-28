Ismael Diaz News: Assists in season finale

Diaz made an assist, had three off-target shots and drew three fouls during Saturday's 4-1 loss against Toluca.

Diaz wasn't very accurate in front of the net but made up for that by assisting Diber Cambindo for Leon's lone goal just before halftime. This capped a very strong campaign for the forward, who had 10 goals and six assists over 27 appearances in his Liga MX's debut.