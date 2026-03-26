Ismael Diaz News: Assists in victory

Diaz assisted once to go with three shots (one on target) and five chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atletico San Luis.

Diaz delivered a key assist after driving down the line and cutting the ball inside for Fernando Beltran to finish. Beyond the assist, he was very active throughout the match and now has two goals and two assists in 10 appearances, coming from 22 shots and 17 chances created, numbers that highlight his attacking upside. He has contributed to a goal in three of his last five matches, showing clear improvement in form. Diaz will next face Atlas, who sit sixth in the table, making it a more difficult matchup.