Ismael Diaz News: Four shots in loss

Diaz had four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Club Tijuana.

Diaz was very active in a match that was ultimately unsuccessful for Leon and has continued to stand out as one of the team's key players. In the Clausura, he has recorded two goals and one assist in eight matches, with two of those contributions coming in back to back games prior to this one. His 19 shots this season highlight his attacking upside and willingness to get involved in the final third. Diaz will next face Chivas, who sit third in the table, making it a difficult matchup, though his recent form has been strong.