Ismael Diaz News: Gets involved in all three goals

Diaz scored two goals and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Juárez.

Diaz broke the deadlock for Leon in the first half with a perfect one-on-one finish, and he later doubled his tally in stoppage time with an unstoppable shot after an assist from Diber Cambindo. Diaz didn't complete his hat-trick, but he set up the third goal when assisting Daniel Arcila, who came off the bench to close out the scoring for Leon. Diaz has been excellent from a fantasy perspective this season, tallying three goals and three assists over his last four Clausura appearances.