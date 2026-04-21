Ismael Diaz headshot

Ismael Diaz News: Gets involved in all three goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Diaz scored two goals and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Juárez.

Diaz broke the deadlock for Leon in the first half with a perfect one-on-one finish, and he later doubled his tally in stoppage time with an unstoppable shot after an assist from Diber Cambindo. Diaz didn't complete his hat-trick, but he set up the third goal when assisting Daniel Arcila, who came off the bench to close out the scoring for Leon. Diaz has been excellent from a fantasy perspective this season, tallying three goals and three assists over his last four Clausura appearances.

Ismael Diaz
Leon
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