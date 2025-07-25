Ismael Diaz News: Heading to Leon

Diaz has signed with Leon as a summer transfer from Universidad Catolica of Ecuador, his new club announced Thursday.

Diaz will look to become the Lions' first-choice left winger for the remainder of the Apertura tournament and the Leagues Cup. He recently finished as the top scorer in the 2025 Gold Cup, producing six goals in four matches. Additionally, he scored six times in as many appearances in the last Copa Sudamericana while racking up seven goals and one assist over 16 Ecuadorian league games. With Stiven Mendoza leaving for Brazil, Diaz's main competition will be Emiliano Rigoni (hamstring) and Emilio Rodriguez (fracture) when they recover from their respective issues, and the also newly signed Gael Garcia.