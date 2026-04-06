Ismael Diaz News: Logs assist off bench in win

Diaz delivered an assist, had two shots (one on target) and created two chances after coming off the bench during Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlas.

Diaz had a rare appearance off the bench, taking the pitch midway through the second frame, but was as effective as he is when he plays from the opening whistle. The winger was involved in many dangerous plays and during stoppage time assisted Daniel Arcila for the goal that sealed the 2-0 win. That's now back-to-back games with an assist for Diaz, who appears to be back at his best form after struggling both physically and technically at the start of this Clausura tournament.