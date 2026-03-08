Ismael Diaz News: Scores in loss to Mazatlan

Diaz scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 4-2 defeat against Mazatlan.

Diaz reduced the scoring deficit via right-footed shot after dribbling into the box in the 44th minute of the week 10 matchup. He also tied for the team high in shots and won five of his 13 ground duels during the game. With a goal or assist in each of his last two starts since returning from a knee issue, the winger is expected to remain one of his team's most reliable offensive threats along with striker Diber Cambindo.