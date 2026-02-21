Ismael Diaz headshot

Ismael Diaz News: Substitute option against Santos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Diaz (knee) is on the bench for the weekend's clash with Santos.

Diaz will likely get limited minutes in his return to the match squad after being sidelined over the previous two games. The winger is now expected to compete with offseason signing Nicolas Vallejo on the left flank. Before suffering the injury, Diaz scored once from eight attempts (two on goal) across four Clausura starts.

Ismael Diaz
Leon
