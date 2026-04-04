Ismael Kone Injury: Forced off early versus Cagliari

Kone had one shot (zero on goal), two tackles (two own) and one interception in 69 minutes before leaving Saturday's 2-1 victory over Cagliari due to a muscular injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Kone put up small numbers on both ends before asking to come out because of some discomfort. He'll be examined before next Sunday's away game versus Genoa. Nemanja Matic or Aster Vranckx would eventually replace him in the lineup if needed.