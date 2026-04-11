Ismael Kone headshot

Ismael Kone Injury: Probable for Genoa fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Kone (undisclosed) subbed off mostly due to fatigue last week and should at least be an option Sunday, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Kone didn't require further tests after bowing out early last week and has been spotted in training. He could be able to keep starting. He has posted at least one tackle in the last three contests, totaling five (three won) and posting one key pass, three interceptions and one off-target shot over that span.

Ismael Kone
Sassuolo
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