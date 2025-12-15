Kone timed his run from out of the midfield to perfection Sunday and beat the keeper from close range to open the scoring as Sassuolo earned a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw at AC Milan. In addition to his goal contribution, the midfielder added two tackles (one won) and three interceptions to the team's defensive effort across his 90-minute shift. Kone's three Serie A goals across 13 appearances (13 starts) are his most in a single domestic campaign since his 2022 season in MLS with CF Montreal.