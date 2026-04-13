Ismael Kone News: Finds back of net

Kone scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Genoa.

Kone would score the lone goal of the match for Sassuolo on Sunday, with the midfielder scoring in the 57th minute. This gives the midfielder his second goal in six games, now with six goals on the season. He continues to find starting time in his first season with the club, although he is still in search of his first assist.