Ismael Kone News: Joins Rennes on loan

Kone is remaining in France but joined a new club for the second half of the season, loaned to Rennes with an option to buy. He has only started in three of his eight appearances this season, only appearing once since Nov. 8. He will likely see more time with his new club and could shape out a decent role, which would likely lead to his buy option being met.