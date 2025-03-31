Ismael Kone News: Scores and assists as substitute

Kone scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win against Angers.

Kone doubled the lead in the 70th minute with a stunning long range strike assisted by Arnaud Kalimuendo. Kone then set up Arnaud Kalimuendo for a tap in in the 95th minute. Kone completed all attempted passes and also won a duel. This was his first goal in nearly a year, and his first for Rennes.