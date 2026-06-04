Ismael Kone News: Set for starting role with Canada

Kone is expected to be a starter for Canada at the 2026 World Cup.

Kone is heading out for the World Cup with Canada this summer and is likely to earn a decent role, with a starting spot expected by most. This comes after a decent season with Sassuolo, recording a solid six goals in 35 appearances (33 starts), although he didn't earn a single assist. The midfielder should see the ball at his feet a decent amount for Canada as they push up the field, leading to numerous opportunities. However, with a 4-4-2 formation typically deployed by Canada, he could see a less advanced role due to two forwards and a winger on each flank.