Ismael Kone News: Starting against Genoa
Kone (undisclosed) is in the initial XI to face Genoa on Sunday.
Kone won't face any kind of limitations after exiting a little early in the previous match and is drawing his tenth consecutive start. He has scored twice during such a span, adding six shots (four on target), seven chances created and 10 tackles (seven won).
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