Ismael Kone headshot

Ismael Kone News: Starting against Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Kone (undisclosed) is in the initial XI to face Genoa on Sunday.

Kone won't face any kind of limitations after exiting a little early in the previous match and is drawing his tenth consecutive start. He has scored twice during such a span, adding six shots (four on target), seven chances created and 10 tackles (seven won).

Ismael Kone
Sassuolo
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