Ismael Landry Doukoure Injury: Dealing with illness

Doukoure missed Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Rennes due to illness and is targeting a return for Wednesday's Coupe de France clash against Nice, according to coach Gary O'Neil, per Ici Alsace.

Doukoure will hope the illness proves short-lived enough to allow him to feature in Wednesday's cup fixture, with the club monitoring his condition over the coming days before making a final call. Lucas Hogsberg is expected to take on a larger role in his absence if the Strasbourg defender cannot recover in time for the midweek clash against the Aiglons.