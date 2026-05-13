Ismael Landry Doukoure Injury: Late scratch Wednesday
Doukoure is a late scratch from Wednesday's match against Brest.
Doukoure was initially in the starting XI Wednesday, but after going through warm-ups, he has been deemed a late scratch. This likely means he suffered an injury, hopefully nothing too serious, as they head into the final match of the season. However, he will only have a few days to recover, facing Monaco on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now