Ismael Landry Doukoure Injury: Ruled out after missing training

Doukoure (undisclosed) did not train with the group and is therefore out for the season opener, according to Alsasports.

Doukoure brings physicality and composure on the ball to Strasbourg's back line, qualities that had positioned him for a starting role in central defense before this latest setback. Having missed the club's last five preseason matches, he now hopes to work his way back to fitness soon, with his return likely to strengthen a defense that will need to manage without him in the meantime.