Ismael Landry Doukoure News: Option again

Doukoure (illness) is no longer ill and is an option for play again, according to Dorian Faucherand of Alsa Sports.

Doukoure is no longer dealing with his illness and is set for a return after he missed the club's last outing. This is good news heading into Cup play on Wednesday, as a regular starter in the defense will be available. He has started in all 21 of his appearances this season, likely to return to that role immediately.