Ismael Landry Doukoure News: Option for season finale

Doukoure (illness) was spotted in training Friday and is an option for Sunday's season finale against Monaco, the club posted.

Doukoure had been a late scratch from Wednesday's fixture against Brest due to illness after being named in the starting XI before being withdrawn during the warmup, but his return to the training pitch is a clean bill of health heading into the final fixture of Strasbourg's season. His availability for Sunday restores a key option for coach Gary O'Neil for a fixture that carries no competitive stakes for the Racing.