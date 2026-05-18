Ismael Landry Doukoure News: Scores own goal in finale

Doukoure registered an own goal, one tackle (zero won), eight clearances and one interception in Sunday's 5-4 win versus Monaco.

Doukoure scored an own goal in the 55th minute Sunday, a goal which gave Monaco the 4-1 lead before Strasbourg roared back to win the nine-goal thriller. It was a solid campaign for Doukoure as he recorded two assists and kept five clean sheets across 25 starts in his fourth full season with the French club.