Ismael Landry Doukoure News: Scores own goal in finale
Doukoure registered an own goal, one tackle (zero won), eight clearances and one interception in Sunday's 5-4 win versus Monaco.
Doukoure scored an own goal in the 55th minute Sunday, a goal which gave Monaco the 4-1 lead before Strasbourg roared back to win the nine-goal thriller. It was a solid campaign for Doukoure as he recorded two assists and kept five clean sheets across 25 starts in his fourth full season with the French club.
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