Ismael Landry Doukoure News: Setups opening goal
Doukoure assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Toulouse.
Doukoure turned in a composed 71-minute shift at center-back in Sunday's 2-1 Ligue 1 home loss to Toulouse, racking up a season-high 10 clearances while helping Strasbourg stay organized defensively through much of the first half against the attacking trio of Santiago Hidalgo, Yann Gboho and Jacen Russell-Rowe. He also set up Samuel Amo-Ameyaw's opener, bringing his Ligue 1 assist total to two in 23 appearances (23 starts) this season, already surpassing his previous career high with the Racing.
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