Doukoure missed the season opener against Metz after being excluded from the squad as he refused to sign a contract extension with Racing. The contract dispute is now resolved since Doukoure returned to team training on Wednesday after reportedly signing a contract extension Tuesday afternoon until 2028. This is good news for the club as he was an undisputed starter for Strasbourg last season. That said, it remains uncertain whether he will go straight back into the starting XI or if he will need to wait for his chance.