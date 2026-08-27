Ismael Saibari News: Closing in on first start
Saibari continues to make strong progress in his return to full fitness and could make his first start in Friday's Bundesliga opener against Stuttgart, according to coach Vincent Kompany. "Saibari is making very good progress. We'll see whether he starts. He's not far away from his first 90 minutes."
Saibari has made two consecutive appearances since returning from the injury suffered at the World Cup and is now approaching a full workload. Manager Vincent Kompany will decide after Thursday's training whether the midfielder is ready to start against Stuttgart, with Bayern's busy upcoming schedule likely to influence how his minutes are managed. Saibari's versatility across midfield and attacking positions should keep him heavily involved after recording 15 goals and eight assists across 27 Eredivisie appearances for PSV last season.
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