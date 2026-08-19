Ismael Saibari headshot

Ismael Saibari News: Makes second straight appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Saibari made his second successive appearance for Bayern Munich following the injury he suffered at the World Cup.

Saibari made his second successive appearance for his new club since returning from the injury he suffered during the World Cup. The Moroccan is comfortable across multiple midfield and attacking positions, versatility that should make him a valuable weapon for Bayern Munich this season. Though he has not yet started a match, he could get his opportunity in the attacking midfield role given Jamal Musiala's current condition. Saibari closed out last season with 15 goals and eight assists in 27 Eredivisie appearances for PSV ahead of his summer switch to Bayern, and also contributed three goals for Morocco at the World Cup.

Ismael Saibari
Bayern Munich
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