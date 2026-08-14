Ismael Saibari headshot

Ismael Saibari News: Reports fit for training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Saibari (hamstring) said he has recovered from the thigh injury suffered at the World Cup and is now fully training with the team. "Now I'm fully training with the team. My favorite position is the number 10, but I can play different positions. I can also play on the side and a bit deeper"

Saibari scored 15 goals with eight assists across 27 Eredivisie appearances for PSV last season before his summer move to Bayern, and added a goal for Morocco at the World Cup before a hamstring injury forced him to miss the quarterfinal against France. His involvement in full training is another step forward, and he is expected to be fully recovered and ready to enter the final phase of preseason. Saibari is expected to be used either as a number 10 or as a number 9 in Bayern's rotation heading into 2026-27.

Ismael Saibari
Bayern Munich
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