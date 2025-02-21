Ismael Saibari News: Scores critical goal

Saibari scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against Juventus.

Saibari scrambled home a loose ball in the six-yard box Wednesday to give PSV Eindhoven a one-goal lead in the fixture. The goal leveled the aggregate score in the Knockout Phase matchup, sending the match to extra time, when PSV would claim a 3-1 victory over Juventus. The midfielder also contributed three tackles (one won), one clearance and one block to the team's defensive effort. Saibari has attempted 10 shots (four on goal), created four chances and scored twice over his last three Champions league appearances (three starts).